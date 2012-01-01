1533 E HWY 276, WEST TAWAKONI, TX 75474
The West Tawakoni Economic Development Corporation (WTEDC) is a not-for-profit organization organized under Article 5190.6 Texas Civil Statutes, as amended by the Development Corporation Act of 1979 and 2007, governed by section 4B of the Act, to offer business incentives to local businesses and those looking to relocate.
The citizens of West Tawakoni voted on the WTEDC. The EDC provides resources, information, and incentives to private investors, business owners, and property owners while partnering with stakeholders from the community and state authorities to further economic development and ensure a sustainable future for West Tawakoni, Texas.
While the Lake Tawakoni is a popular destination for tourists, there are additional areas that have the potential for economic development. These include the properties located along the main corridor (Highway 276) that require renovations and the properties within the city's extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ) that may opt to be incorporated into the city. Furthermore, there is a need to provide more entertainment options for the younger generations.
Each month the WTEDC offers one of our local businesses the opportunity to be featured on the landing page with a link to more about their business.
This feature highlights local business owners and allows them to share their journey. It is just one business incentive the West Tawakoni Economic Development Corporation offers.
The West Tawakoni Economic Development Corporation's vision is: to create a sustainable future of economic growth for our community and businesses
This vision is supported by the mission: to enhance our community's well-being and quality of life by attracting and retaining businesses, driving innovation, and creating jobs.
We aim to be a proactive partner in economic development by igniting economic growth and fostering a vibrant, healthy, and diverse local economy.
By involving community leaders, local businesses, and citizens, we can offer resources, programs, and initiatives that significantly elevate the quality of life in our community.
We are diligent in our efforts, accessible to all, and cooperative in our approach. Together we can create a now and a future of success, stability, and prosperity for generations to come.
