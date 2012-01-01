The West Tawakoni Economic Development Corporation (WTEDC) is a not-for-profit organization organized under Article 5190.6 Texas Civil Statutes, as amended by the Development Corporation Act of 1979 and 2007, governed by section 4B of the Act, to offer business incentives to local businesses and those looking to relocate.





The citizens of West Tawakoni voted on the WTEDC. The EDC provides resources, information, and incentives to private investors, business owners, and property owners while partnering with stakeholders from the community and state authorities to further economic development and ensure a sustainable future for West Tawakoni, Texas.





While the Lake Tawakoni is a popular destination for tourists, there are additional areas that have the potential for economic development. These include the properties located along the main corridor (Highway 276) that require renovations and the properties within the city's extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ) that may opt to be incorporated into the city. Furthermore, there is a need to provide more entertainment options for the younger generations.



